Pray For Tinubu’s Health, There Is Problem In APC – Says Top Party Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that the ruling party is battling some internal problems ahead of the May 29 swearing-in for President-elect, Bola Tinubu and those elected in the just concluded election.

This is as the party stakeholder expressed concern for Tinubu, saying the president-elect’s health status might change all permutations of the party as members of the 10th National Assembly jostle for the zoning of the principal offices in the Senate and House of Representatives.

The APC chieftain, who is a former National Working Committee (NWC) member, said party stakeholders and elected 10th Assembly members ought to be concerned about the long absence of the President-elect.

He said: “Were all things well, you would have seen those jostling for the leadership of the 10th Assembly visiting the President-elect wherever he was in the world.”

Naija News understands that a few weeks after the presidential election result was announced, Tinubu’s aide, Tunde Rahman, released a statement stating that his principal was travelling to France and UK to undertake rest and after which to the Muslim Holy Land for lesser Hajj.

He noted in the statement that Tinubu decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London, adding that the president-elect will also prepare to go to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan Fasting.

“While away, the President-elect will also use the opportunity to plan his transition programme. He is expected back in the country soon.”

“However, the President-elect has not started the transition programme,” the APC chieftain said.

“What you have to know is that we have a problem in our party and that problem is likely to affect so many things.

“As you can see, the NWC of our party is not in unity as you see allegations against the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, from the National Vice Chairman North West, Salihu Lukman. Lukman is not alone in raising all those allegations against the National Chairman,” New Telegraph quoted the party chieftain saying.

The former NWC member, who raised concerns about happenings in the APC, observed that many party members went for lesser hajj, and none of them visited Tinubu.

“Is that not suggesting something?” he asked.

The party chieftain added: “As you are aware, there was a recent report in the media that the President-elect was in a hospital in the USA, and no rebuttal has been given on that report.

“But we will continue to pray for the good health of the President-elect while we expect the party to be more circumspect in this situation.”