‘You Are A Fraud’ – Mary Njoku Blasts Skincare Influencers Using Filters

Nollywood actress, Mary Remmy Njoku, has slammed beauty care influencers and sellers using phone filters for product promotions.

Naija News reports that the thespian took to her Instagram story to express displeasure over the trend after meeting a ‘premium glow’ skincare seller.

According to Mary, those using filters for promotional images and videos are frauds.

She further advised skincare influencers to be honest with their customers.

She wrote: “If you sell skincare products and you use filters for your promo videos and images, you are a fraud. I just walked past a premium glow cream seller/user and… Learn to be honest with your customers pls”

How Do You Marry A Teenager And Expect Him To Be Independent?

Meanwhile, Mary Remmy Njoku has reacted to the divorce saga between Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi, 24, and his ex-wife, Hiba Abouk, 36.

Naija News understands that Hakimi had put all his assets in his mother’s name and during the divorce proceedings claim to have nothing in his name to give to Abouk.

Reacting, Njoku opined that the contracts putting Hakimi’s fortune in his mother’s name was probably signed while he was still a teenager.

She blamed Hakimi’s wife for getting involved with him while he was still a teenager and still dependent on his parents.