Paul Adefarasin Showers Gowon Encomium On 54th Wedding Anniversary

Senior pastor of House on the Rock Church Paul Adefarasin has penned a note on social media in celebration of the 54th wedding anniversary of Nigeria’s former military ruler, Yakubu Gowon and his wife Victoria.

The clergyman via his Instagram page on Thursday night shared how the former head of state made him and his siblings feel special when they were young.

He wrote, “As an impressionable young child, I was enamored by the officer and gentleman, the world knew as the Head of State of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, but we knew as Uncle Jack.

“Both you and Aunty Victoria had a way of making my siblings in both the Adefarasin and Adefope families and I feel special and it was no wonder when on my first great assignment in childhood, I took the role as your ring bearer far too seriously for my age.

“Probably because you were and still are a man I greatly admire. I recall I was lodged at the State House Marina for a week of meticulous rehearsals, just to perfect my role and execute the assignment excellently. In retrospect that may well have formed the foundation for my aiming for excellence in all that I do in the ensuing years.”

Adefarasin said he was not surprised Gowon’s marriage turned 54 years old on April 19, adding that he believes it is because the former military leader has been a personification of God’s love.

“Truth be told, it is no surprise that you are in your 54th year of marriage, yet you and Aunty Victoria still look every inch the lovebirds you were back then. I believe that your marriage has stood this strong and this long because YOU, as the man that I know, have been a consistent and sustained personification of God’s love, family, friendship, marital devotion and consummate parenthood.

“Uncle Jack, today as always, I salute your statesmanship, heart for the establishment of God’s kingdom, and of course, your humor. To you and Aunty Victoria I wish you many happy returns and many more years of bliss. Happy Wedding Anniversary to the quintessential couple,” he added.

Gowon, 88, was present at the funeral of Adefarasin’s mother Hilda in Lagos last month.