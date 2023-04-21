INEC Speaks On Sabotage Of Presidential Election Results Upload On IReV

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied any sabotage of the uploading of results on the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) during the February 25 presidential election.

Naija News reports that the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, made the denial during an interview on Channels TV on Friday.

Okoye stated that the failure of the Commission to upload presidential election results on IReV in real time was unintentional and not an attempt to manipulate the election.

He asserted that the electoral body wouldn’t deliberately sabotage a process that it was committed to, adding that the Commission has not reviewed its performance in the 2023 elections.

The INEC spokesman, however, said the electoral body uploaded results during the National Assembly, Governorship, State House of Assembly, and Supplementary elections.

Okoye added that the effort of the Commission during the 2023 elections should not be reduced to its failure to upload the presidential election results on IReV.

More to come…