Gangs Of Lagos: A True Representation Of The Isale Eko Culture Or The Wild Imagination Of An Enthusiastic Writer?

The release of the popular Nollywood movie ‘Gang of Lagos’ has created quite a stir among some of the indigenes of Lagos who claimed that their culture was misrepresented and painted with violent tendencies.

Perhaps the reason for this unsettled feeling towards a fictional movie might be linked back to the ethnic controversies witnessed during the 2023 general elections in Lagos State.

However, it would be unjust to brush away the concerns of a group of people who are of the opinion that their culture, which in essence is the core of their identity is being misrepresented to the public.

The Gangs Of Lagos

So let’s do a quick introduction of the movie before delving into the controversies and the source of the angst among the Lagos indigenes.

The movie was released on April 7 via Prime Video and reportedly ranked in the top 10 categories in more than 30 countries within 24 hours.

Gang of Lagos which was co-produced by Kemi Lala Akindoju and Jade Osiberu tells the story of three friends, Obalola (Tobi Bakre), Gift (Adesua Etomi-Wellington), and Ify (Chike) who joined a gang after their adoptive father was murdered by a group.

Two strong elements used in the story were Lagos Island and Eyo Masquerades.

Other stars of the hit movie are Iyabo Ojo, Zlatan, Debo “Mr Maraconi” Adedayo, Yhemolee, Pasuma, Toyin Abraham, Tayo Faniran, Damilola Ogunsi, Funke Williams, Olarotimi Fakunle, Bimbo Ademoye. among others.

Controversies, Backlash, And The Claim Of Misrepresentation

The criticism and backlash trailing the Gangs of Lagos is majorly centered around the Eyo festival and the gang lifestyle portrayed in the movie.

According to the Lagos State Government the promoters of the “Gangs of Lagos” portrayed the culture of the state in a derogatory manner.

The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf said the Ministry had stated that the regulatory body views the movie as a mockery of the heritage of Lagos.

She condemned the movie producers for painting the Eyo Masquerade as a gun-wielding villain while adorning the full traditional regalia.

According to the commissioner, the Adamu Orisha, popularly known as the Eyo Festival, is rarely observed and only comes up as a traditional rite of passage for Obas, revered Chiefs and eminent Lagosians.

She noted that contrary to what was displayed in the movie, the Eyo festival is used as a symbol of honour for remarkable historical events.

According to her, it signifies a sweeping renewal, a purification ritual to usher in a new beginning, a beckoning of new light, acknowledging the blessings of the ancestors of Lagosians

In the same vein, a Lagos prince, Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu called for immediate withdrawal of the ‘Gangs of Lagos’.

Shodipe-Dosunmu insisted that the movie was not only a distortion of Lagosians culture, but ethnic profiling of the people as criminals and murderers.

He urged the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to ban the movie and sanction the directors and producers.

Also, a group known as the Descendants of Isale Eko threatened to take legal action against the producers of the movie and asked the NFVCB to withdraw the approval granted to the movie.

The chairman of the group, Yomi Tokosi, insisted that the movie portrayed a very disturbing and violent image.

Tokosi claimed that the renowned and indigenous Eyo Masquerade was scandalous and illegally represented in the movie and used to depict a decoy and subterfuge for murderers and gangsters operating in the Isale Eko area.

In his words: “For the avoidance of doubt, the Eyo masquerade has been part of the unique cultural heritage of the Isale Eko community of Lagos since 1854 (169 years) and the Eyo is known as a masquerade for celebration in Lagos Island and not an instrument of the gang of criminals as illegally and scandalously portrayed most importantly.

He lamented that the movie has brought the Eyo masquerade and the people of Isale Eko into disrepute, who are now deemed criminally minded in the eyes of right-thinking members of the society.

“The Isale Eko descendants’ union is very disturbed that the culture and tradition of Isale Eko can be wantonly exploited in such a despicable and insensitive manner by Amazon and Prime Video to the detriment of the Isale Eko community.

“The illegal and scandalous depiction of the Eyo masquerade in the movie is actionable and a petition has been lodged by the IDU with the NFVCB including other major stakeholders.

“The IDU has among other things requested that the NF&CB withdraw the approval granted to the movie and direct the withdrawal of the movie from all viewing channels available to the public. The IDU and other community stakeholders will also be considering legal action for the damage done to the culture, tradition and image of the Isale Eko community and the Eyo Masquerade.”

Why We Can’t Ban ‘Gang Of Lagos’ – NFVCB

Despite the various demand for the ban of the movie, it however seems that the hands of the NFVCB are tied.

Speaking to Vanguard, the Executive Director and CEO of the regulatory body, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, said the board can’t take any action against the movie.

According to him, the NFVCB has no legal backing to regulate the content exhibited on online platforms.

He lamented that the online platforms pose a lot of problems since it’s not part of the mandate of the Board.

“Have you seen the movie in any cinema house or being exhibited in any open space? Our job does not cover regulating online platforms.

“I don’t know why people are referring to the Censors Board to take action. We have a bill before the National Assembly seeking to empower the Board to regulate online platforms and any other platforms where movies are exhibited.

“Online platform is difficult to regulate and it’s not part of our mandate,” Alhaji Thomas explained.

What Do Movie Critics Think?

In a bid to hear from the public, Naija News reached out to a movie critic to hear her thoughts on the movie and the representation of the Eyo Masquerade.

According to @thatfilmgod “Firstly, I think Gangs of Lagos is a very interesting production. It’s literally one of the major gang’s fight battle movies from Nollywood in recent times with detailed fight scenes and action. The movie plot didn’t just capture the hierarchical structure of thugs in Lagos, it is not just a social commentary on the politics of Lagos. It is Infact a reflection of that violent and thuggery structure.

“When I think of how the recent elections drama went down, it’s hard to deny how realistic Gangs of Lagos is.

“Secondly, character wise, there are arguments that the lead actor- Obalola played by Tobi Bakre wasn’t “gangster enough”.

“But the answer to that is in the movie.

“Obalola tells Teni that thugs do not get to choose the lives they are born into anymore than they the politicians children choose their parents.

“So that answers the question- not all thugs are drug addicts or tattered, rather there are even a few with ambitions and aspirations who are using thuggery as a means to an end.

“Moreover if you wanted hard core thugs, Terrible played by Black Kamaru did justice to that.

“Let’s not forget that thugs who are close to politicians are always well dressed and respectful, they usually leave the drug abuse and razzness to the foot soldiers who carry out their dirty work.

“Still on characters, the issue of Eyo masquerade and the controversy, lies in the fact that the Eyo which symbolizes The spirits of the dead- was abused in the movie as Eyo masquerades are to honour the dead and therefore the depiction of a violent Eyo is false.

“I like to remind myself that Art is Subjective therefore it is open to a lot of interpretations which are all valid because it is someone’s personal opinion about something. I digress.

“But the issue should rather be, was the Eyo masquerade as an entity described as Violent?? The answer is No.

“To counter this narrative, some people have compared it to movies where Armed Robbers and Prostitutes have worn Reverend Father and Nuns costumes to carry out evil and immoral acts – but has anybody assumed that the real Reverend fathers, Imams and Nuns are immoral also? Or has their religion been debased by the characters from a fictional work of art?

“Thirdly, the issue of misinterpretation of Lagos by Lagos Indegens is very amusing- we all live in Lagos, or at least have visited Lagos before and almost everybody that comes to Lagos goes to shop at the popular Isale -Eko market.

“Do we see some of the things that happened in the movie when we are at the market?

“Things like the illegal taxing of poor traders, daylight robberies, bag snatching and physical harassments? Oh yes!It happens on a daily.

“Lastly, as to whether proper research was carried out or not;

“I believe for Filmmakers to have access to shoot in very public places, the right authorities were met and made aware of what the movie was about and therefore an approval was given.”

Conclusion

In a simplified form, culture is defined as the way of life of a group of people. It is who they are, the essence of their being, their identity, and what bonds them.

While, of course, the Gangs of Lagos is a fictional movie, it would have done no harm for the writers to be more subtle in the presentation of the Eyo Masquerade character which obviously is held in very high regard among the Lagosians.

Let us also not ignore that the atmosphere in Lagos is still tinted with a hint of mistrust, an aftermath of the recently concluded gubernatorial election.

Perhaps, if the movie was released at a latter date, it would have been viewed simply as another work of art and creativity.