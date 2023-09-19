Tobi Bakre, Wife Welcome Second Child [Photo]

Nollywood actor and former Big Brother reality TV star, Tobi Bakre has welcomed a child with his wife, Anu Bakre.

In a post released via his Instagram page on Tuesday, Bakre said the birth of his new baby feels like a totally different life mission and such a huge blessing.

The actor, who revealed the name of the baby girl as Kamila, also appreciated his wife for being strong and pushing through the past nine months.

He wrote, “Kamila A. Bakre.

“Thank God for His miracles. You are a miracle. What a feeling!Girl dad! Feels like a totally different life mission and such a huge blessing. Babuuuuuu @anu.bakre, you do this one.

“Thanks for being strong and pushing through the 360 of the past 9 months.What a ride. Love you to the end of the world and back. Hardly ever a time where my words fail me.

“No matter the English! I can’t properly articulate how I feel. It’s plennyyyy 😍🥰Thanks to friends and Fam who have been a part of this journey. Indeed ko easy. But Nunu no worry. Na me go carry the next baby 😂

“Wait o! I’m a father to two kids! Mad O I Abdulmalik, our watch starts now o.”

