See How Top Celebrities Turned Up For ‘Gangs of Lagos’ Movie Premiere (Photos)

Top Nollywood stars on Thursday night, stormed the ‘Gang of Lagos’ movie premiere in Lagos State, donning breathtaking outfits.

Naija News reports that this comes barely a few hours before the movie premiere on the Prime Video streaming platform.

Directed and produced by Jade Osiberu, ‘Gangs of Lagos’ gives a thrilling ride through the bustling streets and neighborhoods of Isale Eko, Lagos.

The gritty, hard-hitting action film tells the story of a group of childhood friends trying to navigate the challenges of growing up and making their way into the world.

The three young friends include Obalola, played by Tobi Bakre, Gift, played by Adesua Etomi-Wellington, and Ify, played by Chike.

Alongside Bakre, Etomi-Wellington, and Chike, the film also stars Olarotimi Fakunle, Chioma Chukwuka, Bimbo Ademoye, Iyabo Ojo, Zlatan, Mr Maraconi, Yhemolee, Pasuma, Toyin Abraham, Tayo Faniran, Damilola Ogunsi, and Funke Williams. Gangs of Lagos is directed and produced by Jáde Osiberu.

See photos of the premiere below;