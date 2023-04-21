Eid-el-Fitr: Obaseki Felicitates With Muslim Faithful, Preaches Hope, Tolerance

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has felicitated with Muslims in the state on the celebration of Eid-El Fitr after the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

In his Eid-El Fitr message, Obaseki charged the Muslim faithful and other Edo residents not to lose faith in the country but to intensify prayers and renew their hope that the nation would overcome its current challenges.

He said, “On behalf of the Government and people of Edo State, I extend my warmest congratulations to you as you celebrate Eid-el-Fitr after the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

“As you celebrate this joyous occasion, I urge you to sustain the lessons of sacrifice, selflessness, tolerance, discipline, and love learned during the period of Ramadan. These virtues are necessary for achieving peace, unity, and sustainable socio-economic development in our state and country.

“I encourage you to continue to show love, care, and compassion to one another, as taught by the Holy Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W), especially at this time when the majority of our citizens are experiencing hardship arising from the nation’s harsh economic realities.

“I urge you all not to lose hope in the country despite its many socioeconomic challenges but continue to pray for our dear state and country, Nigeria, and work towards the progress and development of our state and nation.”