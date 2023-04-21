EFCC: My Charges Have Been Cleared – Fani-Kayode Rejoices As Court Allegedly Dismisses N4.6 Billion Corruption Charge

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has celebrated the allege dismissal of a corruption charge against him.

Naija News reports that Fani-Kayose was allegedly acquitted by the Appeal Court of charges of misappropriation of N4.6 billion and money laundering brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).

The former Minister noted that God’s grace and mercy fought for him and that his innocence also spoke for him.

Fani-Kayode expressed his gratitude via his verified Twitter handle on Friday.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain disclosed that the case lasted for seven years.

He wrote, “Yesterday the Court of Appeal quashed the charges filed against me, the former Minister of Finance Nenadi Usman and others at the Federal High Court in Lagos by the EFCC for the misappropriation of 4.6 billion naira and money laundering.”

Peter Obi Supporters Cannot Be Trusted

Meanwhile, Fani-Kayode has accused the supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, of lies, propaganda and disinformation.

In a lengthy article via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Fani-Kayode claimed that Obi’s supporters put out a fake story on social media that he has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain described the ‘Obidients’ as clowns and fascist miscreants, urging them to face the ordeal of their presidential candidate in London.

He said the fabrications, lies, propaganda, hate speech, and disinformation against him will not help the Obi supporters, and neither will they give them peace of mind, solace, or comfort.

Fani-Kayode, however, added that Bola Tinubu will be sworn in as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29th no matter the actions of the LP supporters.

He wrote: “When the Obidients, Obidiots, and members of the cult of Obidati put out a fake story on social media that I have been arrested by the EFCC it amuses me. Don’t these clowns and fascist miscreants have anything better to do? I urge them to keep dreaming.

“Just because your “yes daddy” demon,@PeterObi, is being hunted and investigated in the UK for what many have claimed are money laundering and drug-related offences and simply because he was arrested and detained at Heathrow Airport does not mean you should take it out on me.

“Meanwhile, write all the fake stories you like. That is your nature and it changes nothing. It merely reinforces and validates the disgust and contempt that Nigerians have for you. As each day passes your torment will grow.

“All your fabrications, lies, propaganda, hate speech, malice, and disinformation will not help you, and neither will they give you peace of mind, solace, or comfort. The fact remains that your Peter lost the election, he is finished and he is going down!

“Grow up and smell the coffee: a new order will soon be in power in our country and, whether you like it or not, our President-elect,

“@officialABAT will be sworn in as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29th.”