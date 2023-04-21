Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate To 21st April 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 20th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N740 and sell at N743 on Thursday 20th April 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Federal Government has refuted reports that it defaulted on debt repayment to China.

Naija News understands that China is a major lender to Nigeria and most African countries. However, reports are that President Muhamamdu Buhari‘s government has defaulted in repaying about N41.31 billion to China.

In a statement made available to the public on Wednesday, the Director General of the Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha, stated that there is no loan obligation to China, which had accumulated to N110.31 billion in two years.

She stated that as of 2021, Chinese loans to Nigeria stood at $3.59 billion, constituting only 9.4 per cent of Nigeria’s total foreign debt stock of $37.9 billion.

Oniha maintained that they are all concessional loans, and there is no need to worry about them.

“The public is assured that Nigeria is fully committed to honouring its debt obligations and has not defaulted on any debt service obligations. The media report should therefore be disregarded,” the DMO stated.