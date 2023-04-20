Be Vigilant, Saraki, Ekweremadu’s Move Might Happen In 10th NASS – Lawmaker Warns

A ranking senator in the 9th National Assembly has warned against the move by some lawmakers to hijack the office of the Senate President and Deputy Senate President.

The lawmaker warned that the same situation which saw Bukola Saraki emerge as Senate President against the agenda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 may repeat itself.

According to the lawmaker, some members of the Senate are planning to alter some rules in the chamber to suit their ambition in the 10th Senate.

There had been indications that the ruling party has agenda to zone the office of the Senate President and Deputy Senate President.

He, however, warned that some lawmakers are planning to work against the arrangement of the party

The lawmaker who spoke with Daily Sun recalls that Saraki in 2015, alongside Ike Ekweremadu, changed the Senate rules to hijack the office of the Senate President and Deputy Senate President.

He claimed that Saraki carried out the act with the clerk to the National Assembly at the time.

Speaking on the incident that happened in 2015, the lawmaker said, “Saraki, in connivance with the Clerk to the National Assembly at the time, printed new Senate rules unknown to other members. It was the new Senate Standing Orders that were used in electing Saraki. I’m not making this up. The records are there in the case filed against Saraki and Ike Ekweremadu by the Federal Government.”

He added that such might repeat itself if lawmakers elected into the 10th National Assembly are not vigilant.