Bala Mohammed Visits Fintiri, Slams Suspended INEC REC

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has congratulated his Adamawa counterpart, Ahmadu Fintiri, following his victory in the state governorship election.

In a chat with reporters on Wednesday when he paid a congratulatory visit to Fintiri in Yola, the state capital, Mohammed said the election of his colleague showed that the people of Adamawa trust and believe in his leadership.

The governor commended his Adamawa counterpart for staying true to himself and believing in God and the people through which he emerged victorious.

Mohammed said the action of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Hundu Yunusa-Ari, in an attempt to manipulate the outcome of the just concluded governorship election, is disgraceful and should be condemned by every right-thinking person.

The governor added that the suspended REC is an embarrassment to Bauchi State where Hudu comes from, adding that his kinsmen back home are sad and ashamed of his action.

He said: “For us in Bauchi, we are highly embarrassed and disgruntled. We feel ashamed that one of our own came and perpetrated this action.

“Corruption is temporary and whatever is gotten through such means will not stand.”

Speaking further, Mohammed urged politicians and electoral officials to have the fear of God and adhere to playing the game by the rules without any attempt to manipulate the process.