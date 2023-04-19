Adamawa Guber Election: INEC Presents Certificates Of Return To Fintiri, Deputy

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented the Certificate of Return (CoR) to the Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, and his deputy, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta.

Fintiri and Farauta received their Certificates of Return on Wednesday at INEC’s headquarters, in Maitama Abuja, following the conclusion of the supplementary election in Adamawa.

Addressing newsmen after receiving his certificate, Fintiri stated that his victory prepares him for a bigger burden, and pledged to be fair to the residents of the state.

Recall that INEC, on Tuesday, declared Fintiri as the winner of the Adamawa state governorship election, defeating Aishatu Dlahiru Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The returning officer for the Adamawa governorship election, Muhammad Mele, declared Fintiri as the winner after the collation of the supplementary election results.

Fintiri’s declaration by the electoral commission put paid to the controversies that had trailed the election since the first balloting on March 18, 2023.