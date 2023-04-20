Aisha Buhari Shares Family Photo As Husband Returns From Saudi Arabia

Nigeria’s first lady Aisha Buhari has shared photos of some members of her family in celebration of her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari’s return from his eight-day trip to Saudi Arabia.

Recall, Buhari returned to Abuja after his eight-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he also performed the Umrah (Lesser Hajj).

The presidential aircraft landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 5:08 pm, after nearly seven hours for a four to five-hour Jeddah-Abuja flight due to the ongoing crisis in Sudan that warrants the avoidance of the country’s entire airspace by air traffic.

According to a statement issued by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, “The rerouted aircraft flew from Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia through Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, DRC, Central African Republic, Cameroon and eventually Nigeria.”

Upon his safe arrival in Abuja, the president was received at the presidential wing of the airport by top government officials including the chief of staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; deputy inspector general of police, Danmallam Mohammed, representing the inspector general of police; and the director general, Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi.

Celebrating his return, Aisha via her Instagram post on Wednesday night shared a family photo, thanking Allah for the safe return of her husband.

“Thanks be to God Baba has returned safely,” she wrote in Hausa.