BREAKING: Buhari Returns To Abuja After Eight-day Trip To Saudi Arabia

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after an eight-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he also performed the Umrah (Lesser Hajj).

Naija News reports that Buhari was received at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja by some security agencies, government officials, and presidential aides.

It was learned that the Nigerian leader had departed Saudi Arabia via King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Saudi government officials, traditional and spiritual leaders from Nigeria, as well as some senior staff of the Nigerian Embassy in the Kingdom, were at the airport to bid farewell to the president.

The president had successfully performed Umrah rituals amid tight security upon his arrival at the Grand Mosque in Makkah from Madinah on Thursday morning.

Buhari, alongside members of his entourage as well as some traditional and religious leaders from the six geopolitical zones of the country, had been led by a delegation from the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque in the performance of the rituals.

Recall that the President had visited some historic religious places in Madinah last week Tuesday and Wednesday before he proceeded to Makkah for the Umrah.