INEC Issues Certificates Of Return To Kebbi Gov-elect, Deputy

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, issued Certificates of Return to the Governor-elect of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, and the Deputy, Senator Umar Abubakar.

Naija News reports that the INEC National Commissioner in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara, Prof. Sani Kalla, made the presentation in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

The INEC official also issued certificates of return to 10 elected members of the State House of Assembly in the last Saturday supplementary elections.

Idris shortly after receiving the certificate lauded the commission and security agencies for ensuring an enabling environment for the electorate to exercise their civic responsibility.

The governor-elect urged the people to pray for the success of his administration.

He also thanked the electorate for ensuring a successful exercise and having confidence in them by giving them the mandate to steer the affairs of the state.

“Kebbi is endowed with natural resources, and we will do everything humanly possible to tap those resources for the benefit of the people in the state.

“We will continue with the good work the current administration is undertaking and will do new ones. We will create so many opportunities for the people, especially in the agricultural sector.

“On insecurity, we will do everything to bring security in the affected areas in the southern part of the state.

“We will fulfill all the promises we made to the people during the electioneering campaign in the state, God willing,” he said.