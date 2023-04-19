Double Standards – Keyamo Fires PDP As INEC Declares Fintiri Winner Of Adamawa Guber

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Festus Keyamo, has described the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a party of double standard following the outcome of the fiercely contested governorship election in Adamawa State.

Naija News reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday declared Governor Ahmadu Fintiri as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in Adamawa State.

It could be recalled that the electoral umpire declared the state’s election held in March inconclusive and subsequently fixed the supplementary election for April.

Again there were dramas over the state’s polls after the now-suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa, Hudu Yunusa Ari, illegally declared the candidate of the APC, Senator Aishatu Binani, as the winner.

Keyamo rushed to Twitter to congratulate Senator Binani, saying her acclaimed victory was a “glass-shattering watershed for the women of Nigeria!”

Keyamo thanked the APC for making it possible, telling Nigerian women to “please go ye forth and conquer!”

He was, however, disappointed when the declaration made by the embattled Adamawa REC was declared null and void by the INEC national headquarters.

Returning to the microblogging page, Keyamo said: “Following the earlier reports by the media of Binani’s declaration, I have just been informed of the position of INEC nullifying (for now) the declaration and suspending the collation process. We will therefore await further action by INEC.”

Again the APC chieftain took to Twitter to criticise PDP after INEC on Tuesday announced Governor Fintiri of the PDP as the democratically elected Governor of Adamawa State.

Taking a swipe at the opposition party, Keyamo wrote: “Anytime the opposition wins, whether on the field or in the courts, it is justice! Anytime the ruling party wins, whether on the field or in the courts, it is injustice! Hypocrites with double standards everywhere!”

Naija News reports that Keyamo is the spokesperson of the Bola Tinubu-Kashim Shettima presidential campaign council in the just concluded election.