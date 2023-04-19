APC NWC Member Reveals Party Chairman’s Whereabout, Gives Reason Why Zoning Wasn’t Discussed 

A member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed why the zoning of the 10th National Assembly leadership was not discussed at its emergency meeting on Monday.

Naija News recalls that the ruling APC on Monday held an emergency meeting of the NWC, which was chaired by APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Abubakar Kyari

And it was learnt that at the meeting, the NWC avoided the discussion of zoning of leadership for the 10th NASS as speculated.

Instead, the APC had discussed the outcome of the party’s primary election that held in Kogi and Bayelsa on Sunday, and the absence of the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu who was reported to have been rushed abroad for medical treatment.

The news of Adamu’s illness was equally denied in two separate interviews with the APC National Vice Chairman for the South-East, Dr Ijeoma Arodiogbu, and the party’s Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim.

However, reacting to the whereabouts of the APC national chairman, a member of the NWC, identified as Arodiogbu told The Punch that Adamu only went on a business trip to China, from where he was expected to attend Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

He said he thinks the party’s refusal to discuss the zoning was because both the President-elect, Bola Tinubu and the national chairman are absent.

So it was a deliberate move to ignore the topic till they both return from their respective trips.

Arodiogbu said “I think it was a deliberate move since the National Chairman and the President-elect are not back from their respective trips. Instead, the attention was on the outcome of the weekend governorship primary in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo states.”

Meanwhile, it would be recalled that the president-elect had travelled to Europe about three weeks ago on a work vacation.

And the party has said he would soon return to the country for preparations towards inauguration on May 29.