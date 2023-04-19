Adekunle Gold Surprises Simi With Customized Diamonds On 35th Birthday

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has affirmed his love for his wife, Simi after surprising her with customised diamonds in celebration of her 35th birthday.

The ‘Orente’ singer on Wednesday shared a video on Instagram of himself wearing the customised necklace around Simi’s neck while the singer’s friends cheered.

Adekunle Gold described Simi as the “girl of my youth,” adding that he was grateful they met a decade ago.

“God bless the day I met you at Bogobiri 10 years ago. 10 years of being my magic. I’m grateful for you, for everything you do,” he wrote.

“Been through it all with you so as we start to dey chop life now, we go live it up to the fullest.

“Orente mi, Ati lowo, Ati nile lori, Ati bimo, Alafia njoba ninu ile’wa, Aye wa dun bi oyin. Happy Birthday Girl of my youth.”

In another video he shared, their daughter Adejare singing the happy birthday song for her mum.

Reacting Simi dropped an emotional emoji in the comment section. She wrote, “I should cry abi I should not cry

” I love you Champ. After you, it’s you again – then you one more time. Then after that, it’s you also. Olowo ori mi. AG baby we know whose baby you are. Orente crooner. Party No Dey Stop Maestro. Na man you be!”

On her own Instagram page, Simi wrote, “35 and fine. Happy birthday to the realest person I know. I type this tipsy as hell and surrounded by my most loved. If God don’t love me most, I don’t know who.”