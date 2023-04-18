Two Major Parties File Petitions Against Makinde’s Re-election

The Oyo State Election Petition Tribunal has received two petitions against the election of Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking on Monday in Ibadan, the tribunal’s secretary, Ibrahim Sada, said the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and its candidate, Adeniran Oluwaseyi, and Action Alliance (AA) and its candidate, Babatunde Ajala, filed the petitions against the outcome of the governorship election.

Sada also disclosed that the tribunal received four petitions against the outcome of the House of Assembly elections conducted on March 18, 2023.

He said the state House of Assembly petitions were filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate for Orelope state Constituency, Olowokere Adewale.

Sada said other petitioners include the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate for Ogbomoso South state Constituency, Adegoke Ayodeji; New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and its candidate for Ogbomoso South state Constituency, Adeniyi Oluwaseun.

Also received was a petition from the PDP and its candidate for Saki West state Constituency, Okedoyin Julius, challenging the outcome of the state house of assembly election, the secretary said.

He said that the 21 days stipulated by law for the filing of petitions by aggrieved parties had lapsed, adding that no new petitions could be filed again.