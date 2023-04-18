They Are Keeping Quiet Because Of Fear Of Destroying The Govt Image – Sani Discloses Hidden Murder Of Muslims

Former Nigerian lawmaker, Shehu Sani has claimed that terrorists are also killing Muslims in the northern part of Kaduna State.

Sani, however, stated that the Northern leaders were hiding the murders to protect the image of the government.

Naija News recalls that terrorists had attacked Runji village in Southern part of Kaduna on Saturday night and 33 persons were reported missing.

The attackers invaded the community in the night while the residents were asleep.

However, speaking via a post on Twitter on Tuesday, Sani insisted that Christians were not the only victims of the terrorists attack.

He said the world is only aware of one side of the tragedy because some people had chosen to be silent.

The former lawmaker noted that the situation was kept hidden because their leaders would not want to upset or damage the image of the Government they feel is their own.

He wrote, “Muslims are also killed in the Northern part of Kaduna by terrorists daily.

“But the leaders from the Northern part chose to remain silent in order not to upset or damage the image of the Government they feel is their own.

“That’s why the World is only knowing of one side of the tragedy.”