Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 18th April, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 18th April 2023.

The PUNCH: Barring any last-minute change of plans, the Federal Government will begin payment of the planned increase in civil servants’ pay by the end of this month (April), The PUNCH can report. The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari, retd, is expected to give his final assent for disbursement any moment from now.

Vanguard: BARRING further unforeseen circumstances, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, will announce the results of the controversial and dramatic Adamawa State governorship election, on Thursday, Vanguard has learned.

This Day: The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, directed the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari, to stay away from the commission’s office till further notice. The order followed growing political tensions in the aftermath of the state’s governorship election, which was suspended for the second time on Sunday after an uncompleted Saturday rerun.

The Guardian: Despite several complaints of unresolved failed electronic transactions that trailed the payment sub-sector in the first quarter of 2023, as a result of the Federal Government policy on naira redesign, volumes and values of electronic payment transactions, which slumped in February to N37.6 trillion has climbed to N49.4 trillion by March.

Daily Trust: Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State on Monday took to the streets to protest against the declaration of Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani as the winner of the Adamawa governorship election.

