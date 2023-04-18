Fintiri: Tinubu Be Very Afraid, We Are Coming For You – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has reacted to the victory of the governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri at the polls.

Naija News recalls that the returning officer for the election, declared Fintiri as the winner after the collation of the supplementary election results.

The final results showed that Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored 398,788 votes, while Fintiri, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had 430,861 votes to win the poll.

Earlier, the now suspended resident electoral commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari had illegally declared Binani the winner of the election which led to the suspension of the supplementary polls.

Reacting to Finitri victory, Reno warned the President-elect, Bola Tinubu to be wary as they would be coming to reclaim their mandate at the presidential level.

He wrote, “To God be the glory! Binani has been put in the bin! The Peoples Democratic Party has emerged victorious, and Governor Umaru Fintiri had been re-elected. Congratulations to him. Big congratulations to Waziri Atiku Abubakar. This proves the victory of evil over good is only temporary! Now that Adamawa is in the bag, Tinubu, we are coming for you at the Presidential Election Petition Court. We won our Presidential candidate’s state. You could not win your own state. Be afraid. Be very afraid!”