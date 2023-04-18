Adamawa: ‘Nigerians Will Not Forgive And Forget Binani’s Move’ – El-Rufai’s Son

The son of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Bashir has reacted to the controversy around the governorship election in Adamawa State.

Bashir in a post on Twitter on Tuesday described the controversy in the state as a lose-lose situation for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Bashir, the situation in Adamawa State is not good for Binani whether she wins or loses the governorship election.

He noted that if Binani wins the governorship election, her victory will be perceived as a stolen mandate.

Bashir added that Nigerians will not forgive Binani for allegedly working with the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Hudu Yunusa Ari to usurp the election.

Recall that Ari on Sunday declared Binani winner of the governorship election when the collation of results from the supplementary election was still ongoing.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), however, nullified Ari’s declaration.

Bashir in his reaction on Tuesday wrote: “It is a bad situation whether she wins or loses. If she wins, it would be perceived as a stolen mandate whether or not she actually won.

“If she loses, the attempt to usurp an election in connivance with the REC is not a reality many will forgive or forget. Lose-lose situation.”