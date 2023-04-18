Actress Bukunmi Oluwasina Tells Men What To Do With Cheating Wives

Nollywood actress Bukunmi Oluwasina has taken to social media to advise men with philandering women.

The 32-year-old actress via her Instagram jokingly urged men with cheating wives to pray for their women rather than chase them away, adding that it would be spiritual.

“If your wife is sleeping around, please pray for her and enter the war room. It might be spirutual. she might be going through a lot. What God cannot do does not exit. Make e no be like say nobody dey advice men,” she wrote on her Instagram.

She furthered explained that if they leave their wife, they don’t know if the next person they are going to be with will sleep with their brother.

Oluwasina said: “If your girl sleep with your best friend, you cannot leave her for the new guy because she slept with him, No! You fight for your woman, she’s your girl.

“What if she forget he’s your best friend, that’s how we women are, we forget things easily, love is forgiveness.

“Or your wife mistakingly slept with someone outside and got pregnant, every child is a blessing, nobody is above mistake, you should welcome the child, forgive her and move on.”