Passengers Stranded As Aviation Workers Begin 2-day Strike [Photos]

Aviation unions have embarked on a two-day warning strike to protest the unpalatable working conditions and entitlements of their workers.

The unions involved are the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP).

Others are the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreation Services Employees.

In a memo signed on Friday, the five unions said an indefinite strike would commence if the government failed to address the approval and implementation of the Condition of Service (CoS), the new salary structure for the workers, and the planned demolition of the offices of the aviation agencies.

However, on Monday, vehicular movements were totally grounded as the aviation unions blocked all entrances leading to the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

Also, many passengers who arrived at the airport to catch their flights to various destinations were seen trekking following the blockade and the head office of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) was locked.

As early as 4 am, the unions mobilized their members who took over the strategic entrances to the airport from the Ikeja axis, Mafoluku/Beesam axis, and the Oshodi/Isolo to the tollgate from the international airport.

Meanwhile, the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport chapter (NAIA) of FAAN has advised travelers and stakeholders to make contingency plans in order to avoid missing their appointments.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja, the management of the agency expressed regret over any inconvenience that passengers may face.

The agency said the management of NAIA would open the airport for operation as usual, but warned that passengers may experience “disruptions in flight operations as a result of the planned strike action”.

The statement reads: “The management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, wishes to inform the general public of the aviation union’s planned two-day warning strike scheduled to start Monday, April 17, 2023.

“Intending passengers and stakeholders are kindly advised and noted so as to make contingency plans in order to avoid missing their flights and appointments. Any inconvenience experienced is highly regretted.”