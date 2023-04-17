INEC Declares Winner Of Sokoto East Senatorial Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Ibrahim Lamido of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Sokoto East Senatorial election.

INEC Returning Officer, Professor Muhammad Bayawa, made the declaration in Sokoto on Sunday after the election was declared inconclusive on February 25.

Bayawa said that Lamido scored 112,764 votes to defeat Gwanda Shuaibu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 107,834 votes.

The INEC official added that Abdullahi Dahiru of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 410 votes to place a distant third.

Naija News reports that Aliyu Wamakko of the APC was earlier declared as the winner of the Sokoto North Senate seat, while Governor Aminu Tambuwal of PDP won the Sokoto South Senate seat.

With the results, the APC currently has two Senate and eight House of Representatives seats, while the PDP has one Senate and three House of Representatives seats in the state.

29-year-old APC Candidate Wins Imo House Of Reps Election

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Akarachi Amadi, has emerged as the winner of the supplementary election for Mbaitoli/ Ikeduru Federal Constituency of Imo State held on Saturday.

The 29-year-old was declared victorious by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer in the state, Prof Boniface Okoro, Naija News reports.

While announcing the outcome of the polls late Sunday night at the federal constituency’s collation centre located at Nworuibi in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area, Okoro noted that Amadi polled the highest number of votes.

According to the REC, the APC candidate polled 21,372 votes, while his closest rival, Uche Ogbuagu of the Labour Party (LP), scored 18,296 votes.

The incumbent and the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Henry Nwawuba, garnered 7, 202 votes, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Usmond Ukanacho, polled 6,681 votes, Chinonso Uba of the African Democratic Congress scored 4, 100 votes, while Godstime Chukwunuikem of the Social Democratic Party got 246 votes.

Naija News understands that Amadi was celebrated in the area immediately the 29-year-old was returned as the winner of the election.