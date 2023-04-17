Governorship Petition: Court Grants Rhodes-Vivour Request, Orders Substituted Service On Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has granted an ex parte application by Labour Party (LP) gubernatorial candidate, Gbadegbo Rhodes-Vivour, for substituted service on the state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Rhodes-Vivour and the LP had through their counsel, Olagbade Benson, stated that the Lagos Governor evaded service of the petition on him by the court’s bailiff.

They claimed that Sanwo-Olu refused to collect the court document from the bailiff when the court official got to his office to serve him.

In the petition number EPT/LAG/GOV/04/2023, they are praying the court to grant them leave to serve the petition and other processes on the governor and his deputy through substituted means, by posting same via DHL courier services or any other recognised courier service company, to the respondent’s official residence at Lagos House, Marina, Lagos.

Naija News reports that also on April 11, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran known as Jandor, and the Labour Party Candidate, Rhodes-Vigour, separately asked the tribunal to nullify Sanwo-Olu’s re-election and declare them the winners.

The petitioners had challenged the outcome of the March 18 Governorship Election in Lagos State in which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Sanwo-Olu winner.