Perjury Trends As Journalist Alleges Tinubu’s Holds Dual Citizenship

Some Nigerians on social media have taken to their handles to share the photo of the Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu along side the word, ‘Perjury.’

According to controversial Journalist, David Hundeyin in a post on his verified page on Twitter on Saturday alleged that Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, (APC ) holds a dual citizenship with Guinea-Conakry.

Google defines perjury as an offense of willfully telling an untruth or making a misrepresentation under oath. Simpy put, Lying under the oath.

According to Hundeyin, Tinubu in his Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) EC9 declaration, stated that he has not obtained any other citizenship.

However, his findings allegedly show that the former Lagos governor has Guinean citizenship with his Guinean passport which also clearly stated that he was born in Nigeria-implying he obtained Guinean Citizenship.

Reacting to the development, Nigerian tweeps called on lawyers across the country to sue the president-elect with perjury.

A tweep, Alex said, ‘So Bola Ahmed Tinubu is from Guinea? Hmmmm! It now makes a lot of sense. I’ve never seen a Nigerian this ugly.’

@VictorIsrael_ wrote, ‘APC I’ll keep bringing this tweet back until we finally meet in court. In saner climes Bola Ahmed Tinubu should be charged with Perjury and Drug peddling instead of preparing to be sworn in as the President of Nigeria. This rascality in our democracy must stop.’

Baron Chymaker.𝛑 wrote, ‘Let’s remember that, the reason Chief Gani’s perjury case against @officialABAT didn’t succeed is because he filed the case after Tinubu was already sworn in and his legal team invoked Constitutional immunity So if he is inaugurated, that’s it I say I should remind everyone.’

SizZzle wrote,‘I thank God people are now seeing this Perjury angle Iv Been shouting about since. The Chicago DrugCase na for Sensationalism. The Perjury cases na where the Man committed actual Jailable Offenses against the Nigerian state.’

Other reactions from Nigerian tweeps below,