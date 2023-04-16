Korra Obidi Discloses Amount She Paid Ex-husband, Justin Dean After Divorce

America-based Nigerian dancer and singer, Anita Chukwumfumnaya Obidi, popularly known as Korra, has disclosed that she paid half of her bride price and also settled her American ex-husband Justin Dean, $50,000 after divorce.

Korra stated this while responding to some netizens who bashed her for marrying her ex-husband for his money.

Expressing unfavourable opinions about her divorce in her comment section during her Facebook Live session some social media users alleged that Korra got a divorce and lived the American life she had always desired after earning enough money from Justin.

In a bid to set the record straight, the mother of two addressed the misunderstanding concerning her marriage to Dean.

According to her, she got nothing from him during their divorce and was the one who paid him instead.

She said, “I met by Justin in China where our love affair started. I paid half of my bride price during the marriage ceremony.

“I paid that man $50,000. He did not give me one dime. I had to settle him after divorce.”

The dancer made the revelation days after buying herself a new home.