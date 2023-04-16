INEC Issues Official Statement On Adamawa Guber Election (Full Details)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued an official statement on the controversies that trailed Saturday, April 15, supplementary elections in Adamawa State.

There was an outburst on Sunday (today) after the Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa Ari, declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aishatu Binani, the winner of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The announcement attracted a barrage of reactions as the incumbent Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, was already leading the polls with higher votes than Binani when INEC resumed collation of the supplementary election results.

Recall that Governor Fintiri is seeking re-election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

INEC frowned at the REC’s declaration and distanced itself from his claims.

In an official statement issued on Sunday, moments after the controversial declaration, the electoral commission also condemned the harassment of its officials while performing their duties in the state.

INEC urged security operatives to ensure the safety of the officials, stating that it would not condone any lawlessness against them.

Naija News reports that INEC has invited all officials involved in the conduct of the poll in Adamawa to the commission’s headquarters in Abuja for questioning over the dramatic event.

The full statement reads: “The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a purported declaration of winner in the Adamawa Governorship election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) even when the process has clearly not been concluded.

“The action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer. It is null, void and of no effect. Consequently, the collation of the results of the supplementary election is hereby suspended.

“The REC, Returning Officer and all involved are hereby invited to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja immediately.

“Meanwhile, the commission is deeply disturbed by the harassment of our two National Commissioners deployed to the state to ensure a peaceful and credible supplementary election.

“We urge security agencies to provide them with the necessary security and ensure nothing befalls them. The two National Commissioners, the Returning Officer and other staff of the Commission must be allowed to perform their duties without let or hindrance.

“The commission will not condone any act of lawlessness or brigandage targeted at our officials or the process.”

See the signed copy of the statement below as issued by the INEC National Commissioner, Information & Voter Education, Festus Okoye.