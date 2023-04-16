Cleric Who Threatened To Kill Police Officers Arrested, Charged To Court

The Nigeria Police Force on Sunday stated that a cleric, Ahmed Atilade who threatened to kill Police officers performing their lawful duties in Ibadan, Oyo State has been arrested and charged to court.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi announced while giving a ‘Feedback On Video of Clecric’s Attack on Police.’

The force headquarters warned that it would not tolerate any individual trying to undermine and ridicule officers of the Nigerian Police and, by extension, the policing system in Nigeria.

The FPRO said, “On Saturday 4th February 2023, while on stop and search duty along Ibadan Express Road, Oyo State, one Ahmed Atidade 28 years assaulted and threatened to kill the Police Officers who stopped his vehicle for routine checks and questioning.

“He was subsequently arrested and charged to Court on Thursday 9th February 2023.

“We shall not allow any individual to undermine and ridicule our officers and, by extension, our policing system in Nigeria.

“We have a lot of responsibilities as citizens of this country to respect our law enforcement officers who work day and night to ensure the security of our nation.

“We will do everything possible to defend our officers who carry out their duties diligently and legally from being harassed or attacked by any individual or group of persons.”