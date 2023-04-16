‘A Lot Of Nigerian Musicians Are Depressed But Pretending Online’ – Iyanya

Nigerian singer, Onoyom Mbuk, popularly known as Iyanya, has said a whole lot of his colleagues in the music industry are depressed but pretending to be happy on social media.

Naija News reports that the ‘Kukere’ crooner made this known during an interview with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

Recall that in December 2022, Iyanya opened up on his challenges in a series of Twitter posts saying that things became worse for him in 2021 as he couldn’t get booked for any event.

Recounting his struggles and return to the limelight, the singer said many people were inspired by his tweets.

According to him, many Nigerian singers fail to share the vulnerable parts of their lives adding it is the reason why many people are frustrated and lack the understanding that there are people going through worst situations.

Iyanya said, “It is the reality of the game, you know. When you are out for a while coming back is even harder. Most people don’t even come back. When you come back like that you have to let people know that sharing our stories inspires so many people.

“So many people reached out to me to say ‘thank you for that tweet you made. You’ve inspired me.

“We [artists] don’t share this [vulnerable] part of our lives. That is why so many people are frustrated not knowing that another person is going through something worse than theirs.

“A lot of musicians are depressed. A whole lot. The people who you see out there making you feel like things are good, they are the ones going through the worst things. So, they try to make you feel like they are right. People are going through a lot. So, you have to be vulnerable with your experiences.”