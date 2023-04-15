‘The Days Of Waiting For Govt Agencies To Employ You Are Over’ – Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has advised Nigerians to acquire skills stating the days of waiting for government agencies’ employment are over.

Naija News reports that Keyamo made this known while responding to a Twitter user who questioned if acquiring skills means getting a job.

Responding, the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council said the government cannot provide employment for the teeming population.

According to him, skill acquisition has been identified as the way forward to tackling unemployment all over the world.

He added that the government must provide an enabling environment for small and medium-scale businesses to strive and ensure massive acquisition by the citizens.

Keyamo said: “My brother, let me answer you politely: the way forward on tackling unemployment all over the world has been identified to be skill acquisition, so that majority of our citizens can acquire the requisite skills to be self-employed.

“The days of waiting for Government agencies to send you employment letters for you to consider yourself properly ‘employed’ are over. There is no way government can provide employment for all our teeming population.

“But government must provide the enabling environment for the macro, small and medium-scale businesses (especially) – and of course the big ones too- to thrive and to ensure massive acquisition of skills by the citizens.

“And on the lighter side, I have NEVER smoked all my life (not even a dead cigarette to my lips) and I don’t ever take alcohol)”