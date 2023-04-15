Supplementary Polls: IGP Restricts Movement, Bans Security Aides

The restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation has been ordered by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

Naija News reports that this is as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) holds supplementary elections in 2,660 polling units across the country today.

The police boss, in a statement issued on Friday by the Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, said all security aides to Very Important Persons (VIPs) and escorts are also banned from escorting their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centers during the election.

The IGP noted that the ban takes effect on Saturday from 12 am to 5 pm in 24 states where the supplementary elections would be held.

The affected states are Adamawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Imo, Kano, Kogi, Oyo, Rivers, Taraba, Jigawa, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Kaduna, Niger, Ogun, Yobe, Katsina, and Enugu.

He however pointed out that workers of essential services such as INEC officials, electoral observers, accredited media and observers, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, and firefighters, are exempted from the ban.

Baba said “State-established and owned security outfits/organizations, quasi-security units, and privately-owned guard and security outfits are also barred from participating in election security management.

“All citizens to be law-abiding during and after the elections even as he assures that all necessary security arrangements have been emplaced to ensure they exercise their franchise unhindered.”

He also appealed to the “General public to contact the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters via 08033440189 (DIG Operations), 08033027731 (AIG FEDOPS), and 08034040439 (CP Elections), the ‘NPF Rescue Me App’ on Android and IOS, and via the NPF Rescue Me Emergency Toll-free line on 08031230631, to request emergency security response.

“Similarly, other election situation room numbers which have been shared on Nigeria Police social media platforms will be repeatedly released by concerned State Police Commands for necessary emergency contact.”