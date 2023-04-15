Legal Practitioner Fires Back At APC For Attacking Obaseki’s Policy

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo state chapter, has been accused of spreading “falsehoods and mischievous propaganda” against the state governor Godwin Obaseki.

The is contained in a statement issued by a Benin-based legal practitioner, Greg Ewah Esq. on Saturday, April 15, in reaction to a statement credited to an APC chieftain Prince John Mayaki attacking Obaseki’s Edo State Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST).

Earlier in the week, Mayaki urged the World Bank to scrutinize the much-publicized success of the EdoBEST before awarding unmerited accolades to the governor.

The APC chieftain also urged the world bank to verify claims of achievements advertised by the state government in its Edo BEST programme which was designed to improve learning outcomes through the adoption of digital technology and investments in conducive learning environments.

In a reaction to Mayaki’s statement, the Benin-based legal practitioner argued that the APC and its chieftains are jealous of the achievements of the Edo state governor.

Greg Ewah wrote, “The party’s minion, John Mayaki, who was sent on the errand to disparage the governor’s errand is an expired and disgraced journalist, who was sacked by the governor over 7 years ago as Interim Chief Press Secretary because of his incompetence and shady dealings.

“Mayaki’s claims are patently false and mischievous. It is obvious that he has become obsessed with the governor after his unceremonious sack. He has now found a new career of spreading lies for instant gratification from the opposition and enemies of the Governor Obaseki-led administration. His attacks cannot change the progress recorded in the reforms of the state’s education sector.”

He added, “Mayaki’s tirade shows that he and his paymasters in the APC do not understand the inner workings of governance and would continue to disgrace themselves publicly. It is common knowledge that the World Bank is one of the biggest supporters of the EdoBEST 2.0 programme and has been following up with the reforms from the onset. Pray tell, how will the Bank not conduct due diligence all these years to know exactly what is going on.”

According to the legal practitioner, “Several States have visited Edo State to understudy the success of the programme. In fact, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at a public event, said he is not ashamed to admit that he copied a successful model for education reform from Edo State.”