Chelsea Suffer Embarrassing Home Defeat To Brighton Three Days To Real Madrid Clash

For the first time in a long while, Chelsea started a Premier League game like they were going to beat their opponents but after 90 minutes, the reverse was the case.

Ahead of the Chelsea Vs Brighton clash at Stamford Bridge today, April 15, most football enthusiasts thought the once Premier League giants would use the game to boost their confidence ahead of the Champions League clash against Real Madrid on April 18.

Unfortunately, it was Brighton that came from a goal down to beat the struggling giants in front of their home fans to further add doubts to Chelsea’s chances of beating Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Recall that Chelsea lost 2-0 in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final round in Madrid. Three days from today, the reigning Champions League winners will be at Stamford Bridge for the return leg which Chelsea must win to make it to the semi-finals stage of the competition.

But that is looking more impossible now that The Blues have gotten so dispirited that they could not beat Brighton at home.

During the game, Conor Gallagher gave Chelsea the lead in the 13th minute after Mudryk won possession and darted inside, laying off to the Englishman who stroke first time from outside the box. His attempt deflected off Dunk and went beyond the goalie Sanchez.

Despite the fantastic start, Chelsea could not go into the break with the lead as Danny Welbeck scored the equalizer in the 42nd minute.

In the second half, Brighton who had 26 shots, 10 of which were on target as against Chelsea’s 8 shots, 2 of which were on target scored the winner in the 69th minute.

The 1-2 defeat has left Chelsea in the 11th spot with 39 points in 31 games, while Brighton is currently occupying the 7th spot with 49 points in 29 games.