APC Behind Peter Obi’s London Airport Arrest, Detention – POSN

A group of supporters under the aegis of the Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of being behind the arrest and detention of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reported that the United Kingdom immigration officials at Heathrow Airport in London on April 7, 2023, detained Obi over a case of impersonation.

Obi-Datti media office said Obi was detained after being accosted by an immigration officer who handed him a detention note and told him to step aside.

in a statement issued on Friday by its Directorate of Strategic Communications, Onwuasoanya Jones, the group accused the ruling party of cloning Obi’s identity in Britain which led to his recent detention in the UK.

The group also expressed shock at the extent to which the APC government is determined to go in its bid to neutralise the influence of Obi, whom it sees as a nightmare and the main threat to its stolen presidential mandate.

It also advised the Muhammadu Buhari-led government to stop wasting scarce resources seeking Obi’s downfall, adding that the incident will make Obi more resolute in recovering his stolen mandate through the judicial process

The statement reads: “From spending billions of naira paying lobbyists and sponsoring propaganda teams to the USA and UK, the Buhari-led APC Government has now graduated to sponsoring a clone of Peter Obi in the UK in its desperation to demonise a man widely recognised as the conscience of the nation.

“The passport with which the fake Peter Obi obtained UK Visa, must have been issued by the Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS. It is instructive that the Nigerian Government has remained silent on Obi’s unwarranted Heathrow Airport ordeal, one full week after the regrettable incident.

“Though unfortunate, Obi’s underserved humiliation at Heathrow Airport has its positive sides. It provided Nigerians at the airport an opportunity to rise in defence of their hero and they did so – for which we’ll eternally be grateful. It also has exposed the dirty anti-Obi scheming of the APC Government as the whole world now knows that whatever crime is committed by the fake Peter Obi has nothing to do with the one and only Peter Gregory Obi, who is universally known and respected for his unimpeachable integrity.

“Rather than be discouraged, this can only make Obi more resolute in recovering his stolen mandate through the judicial process and in rededicating himself to the crucial task of helping to birth a new Nigeria, which, of course, is very much possible.”