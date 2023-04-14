You Have All Been Placed On A Database – Reno Omokri Reacts As Netizen Release Face Of Peter Obi’s Alleged Impersonator

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has reacted to an alleged picture of the man paid to impersonate the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the United Kingdom.

Naija News understands that a Twitter user identified simply as Deka had shared a picture of a man whom she claimed was paid a sum of N500 million by the All Progressives Congress through one Joe Eloka, a Lagos businessman to impersonate the LP flag bearer.

The netizen alleged that immigration officers both in the UK and Nigeria were compromised.

Reacting to the information shared by the Twitter user, Omokri wondered if the Obidients movement were aware that it is a crime to make false accusations of receiving bribes against British civil servants.

He claimed that all those who retweeted might have been placed on a database.

The media personality demanded the evidence that indeed the All Progressives Congress had bribed the immigration officer to retain Obi.

He wrote, “Do these Obidients know that it is at crime to make false allegations of receiving bribes against British civil servants? And that everybody who retweeted this has likely been put on a database? What is wrong with these people?

“Where is your evidence for these serious allegations that the All Progressives Congress bribed British immigration officer at Heathrow? And known associates of Peter Obi are retweeting this?”