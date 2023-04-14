Journalist Behind Tinubu’s World Influential Article Goes Into ‘Hiding’ Over Attacks

Time Magazine, staff writer, Astha Rajvanshi has been forced to put all her social media accounts on private mode following the backlashes she received for her article on President-elect Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as one of the world’s most influential people of 2023.

Naija News reports that the media company located in the United States Of America on Thursday listed the former Lagos governor in the category of influential “leaders” alongside US President, Joe Biden.

TIME, further stressed that Tinubu spent about 20 years preparing to be Nigeria’s president.

“Winning an election in Africa’s most populous country is no easy feat. But Nigeria’s newly elected President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has had nearly two decades to prepare. Called Jagaban, or “leader of the warriors,” by his supporters, the now 71-year-old ran in a presidential election for the first time this March. His campaign slogan, “It’s my turn,” was a nod to his role as a longtime political power broker. Tinubu helped restore the country’s democracy in 1999 after fighting military rule and then served two consecutive terms as governor of Lagos,” TIME stated.

However, some Nigerians in reaction to the viral article resulted to dragging the journalist on all her social media pages, including Twitter and Linkedin over her professional opinion of the 2023 general elections.

Nigeria’s president-elect, Tinubu, Naija News understands is being challenged in court by opposition parties over alleged vote rigging, and other controversial issues, such as his drug trafficking in America, and qualifications.

Checks by this publication shows that, Rajvanshi whose account on Twitter was public has now gone private since the article was published yesterday.

Her Facebook page is also littered with obscene comments from displeased Nigerians who found her article on the President-elect, Tinubu offensive.