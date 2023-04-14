INEC Confirms Polling Units Where Rerun Will Hold In Sokoto State

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the polling units where supplementary elections would hold in Sokoto State.

According to a statement signed by the Public Affairs Officers of the Commission, Dr. Shamsuddeen Haliru Sidi, supplementary election will take place in ten out of the 11 federal constituencies and three senatorial zones.

For the federal constituencies, the election would take place in 468 polling units across 133 registration areas with the total number of registered voters standing at 276,684.

Similarly, the supplementary election for the Senate would take place in 522 polling units cutting across 155 registration areas.”

INEC Confirms Winner Of Federal Constituency

INEC also upheld the victory of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s candidate for the Yabo-Shagari federal constituency, Umar Yusuf Yabo.

Yabo, 37, defeated the incumbent member, representing the area and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abubakar Umar after scoring 24,792 votes against the 22,497 votes secured by Umar.