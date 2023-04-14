How We Were Lured, Bribe With N1 Million To Suspend Iyorchia Ayu – PDP Chieftain Reveals

Fresh details have emerged concerning the suspension of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, from his Igyoruv Ward.

Naija News recalls that Ayu was suspended on March 26th by his Igyorov Ward in the Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

Ayu was subsequently forced to step aside and replaced in an acting capacity by the party’s Deputy National Chairman (North), Ambassador Umar Damagum, following an order of a Benue High Court restraining him from parading himself as PDP National Chairman.

The Benue High Court had also fixed April 17 for a hearing in the case against Ayu.

Speaking to The Guardian a member of Ayu’s Igyoruv ward Executive Council of the party disclosed how the Philip Msughve-led exco was allegedly lured into bringing him down from the lofty position.

He stated that the exco was invited to the state secretariat of the party in Makurdi for post election report of the ward during the governorship and state Assembly elections.

According to sources, they were informed that the report would enable the party file their petition at the election petition tribunal.

After giving the information, they were driven to a hotel within Makurdi metropolis where journalists were waiting.

Then they were allegedly given already prepared statement to read to journalists by the Benue State PDP Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom.

The Guardian reports that after the ward secretary had read the statement, they were made to sign the document after which their mobile phones were seized and switched off.

The source revealed that the names of some exco members were wrongly spelt and even signed before the document was presented to those available for signing.

The Ward Executive said that after keeping them away from the public for several days, they were asked to go back to their homes with N1 million each sent into their bank accounts, as well as one motorcycle for each member of the exco.

When The Guardian contacted the Benue State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Iortyom, he said: “You should bring the person who made these allegations. That is a definite allegation against my person. If the person doesn’t come forth, I will not speak on the matter.”