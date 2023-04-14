Chibok Schoolgirls: Northern Christians Send Message To Tinubu

A group, the Northern Christian Youth Professionals has appealed to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to secure the release of the remaining abducted Chibok school girls.

Naija News reports that the chairman of Northern Christian Youth Professionals, Isaac Abrak, made the appeal in a statement issued in Abuja, on Friday.

The plea is coming nine years after 276 students of Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State were kidnapped by the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents on April 14, 2014.

However, over 150 girls have been rescued by the Muhammadu Buhari government, while nearly 100 of the girls are still held captive by the radical Islamic sect

Commemorating the ninth anniversary of the schoolgirls’ abduction, the group enjoined the president-elect to make the freedom of the remaining captives one of his priorities.

He, therefore, commended the Buhari government for facilitating the release of some of the girls, and asked the government to ensure that the rescued girls are taken care of.

He said, “We remember the pain and trauma that the families and loved ones of the abducted girls have had to endure over the years. Our hearts go out to them on this solemn occasion.

“We commend the outgoing government of President Muhammadu Buhari for securing the release of some of the Chibok girls, but we urge the incoming government, led by Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritize the safe return of the remaining girls from Boko Haram captivity.

“We also urge the incoming government to strengthen security in schools, particularly in Northern Nigeria, to prevent the continued abduction of school children. The recent abduction of 10 school children in Awon community, Kachia Local Government Area in Kaduna State on the 4th of this month is a sad reminder that this problem is still with us.

“Protecting schools from terrorism will encourage education in the region, which will ultimately empower the minds of our children and youths to reject the falsehoods that foster terrorism in our country. This will naturally weaken and eventually defeat Boko Haram and other forms of terror in our land.”