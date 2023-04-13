Tinubu Vs Atiku: Whipping Up Sentiments Won’t Help Your Case – APC Campaign Fires PDP

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC) has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop whipping up sentiments to support its case at the Election Petitions Tribunal.

Naija News earlier reported that the PDP had said for Nigeria to regain its pride of place in the comity of nations, the results of the 2023 presidential election must not be rejected.

Reacting, the Secretary of the Public Affairs Directorate of the APC PCC, Gideon Obhakhan, said the PDP should refrain from using underhand tactics to prove that the last Presidential election was allegedly manipulated.

The former Commissioner for Education in Edo State, in a chat with Vanguard, said any attempt to engage in emotional blackmail tactics in order to whip up sentiments will not work.

Obhakhan added that the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was massively voted for by Nigerians and INEC has performed its role judiciously by declaring a winner in accordance with the laws of the country.

He said: “In every election, a qwinner must emerge. The 2022 Electoral Act is clear regarding what any political party or candidate must do if they are not satisfied with the results or the processes leading to the official declaration of such results.

“Any attempt to threaten the Judiciary or engage in emotional blackmail tactics in order to whip up sentiments will resort to an exercise in futility.

“I will like to use this opportunity to admonish aggrieved parties to follow the laid down procedures to challenge the outcome of the election. Having already gone to court, it is unnecessary to resort to the court of public opinion which will yield no positive result whatsoever. We must join hands to build this nation rather than take any path that will lead to anarchy.”