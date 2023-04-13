Speakership Battle: Gbajabiamila Denies Working Against Deputy, Endorsing Another Candidate

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has denied reports of working against the political ambition of his Deputy, Idris Wase and eight others.

Naija News understands that earlier reports claimed that the lawmaker was supporting Tajudeen Abass for the Speaker position.

However, Gbajabiamila, in a tweet on Thursday, insisted he has not endorsed any of the candidates battling for Speakership.

He also insisted that he was not in any way against the aspiration of the current Deputy Speaker.

He wrote, “Today, April 13, 2023, a national daily carried a cover story in which it reported that I was against the aspiration of my deputy, Ahmed Idris Wase and some other aspirants to the office of Speaker in the 10th House. I have not declared support for any of my colleagues who have declared their interest.”

Gbajabiamila went on to state that only the zoning of the All Progressives Congress (APC) can affect the fate of the contestants.

“I have made my position abundantly clear that there is a need to wait for the Party to complete its zoning exercise as I cannot work against my Party’s interest and position. I am a product of APC’s zoning in 2019, and I shall adhere to that any time the party comes up with its arrangement. Anyone/media peddling rumours of my endorsement of any of the aspirants should desist forthwith,” he added.