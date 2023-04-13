Seplat CEO Has Unblemished Record – Company Reacts To Nigerian Immigration Suit

Seplat has refuted claims against its Chief Executive Officer, Roger Brown, in a suit by the Federal Government and Nigerian Immigration.

Naija News reports that Brown is accused of discrimination against Nigerians, preference for foreign employees, racism, and a breach of good governance.

Brown was also accused of breaching the Immigration Act of 2015. To prevent Brown and others from taking advantage of the company’s stakeholders while the litigation was still pending, the Federal High Court in Lagos issued an order requiring them to refrain from impersonating themselves as top-ranking company officers.

Naija News also recalls that the Ministry of Interior has suspended Brown’s employment permit, visa, and residency status due to claims of racism and prejudice against him.

The displeased parties had presented a petition written by Seplat employees to the Interior Minister against Brown and a letter from the Interior Minister informing the company of the ministry’s decision about the petition.

In a letter dated March 3, 2023, the Ministry of Interior informed the chairman of Seplat’s board of its decision to revoke Brown’s employment permit, visa, and residence status.

The ministry accused the British national of turning down invitations extended to him in a letter revoking Brown’s visa, work permit, and residency permit.

In a recent development, however, Seplat said it had provided the necessary documentation about its CEO.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday (today), the Energy company disclosed that it was aware of the suit against the company and some of its directors and officers.

It said: “The suit is in relation to the immigration status of Mr Roger Brown and the withdrawal of his immigration visa by the Ministry of Interior.

“The Company refers to its Announcement of March 9, 2023, and continues to follow the rule of law and uphold high standards of corporate governance. Seplat Energy remains confident that it has provided all of the required documentation to the Ministry of Interior and the judicial process will address the circumstances appropriately.”

Seplat again denied allegations against Brown which include racism, favouritism for expatriate workers, discrimination against Nigerians, and breach of the good governance code.

It said: “These allegations are a spurious and vindictive reaction to the enforcement of corporate governance standards in the Company by the Board of Seplat Energy.

“Over the past decade, Mr Brown has earned an unblemished record of service and leadership in the Company.”

Meanwhile, in its suit, the FG alleged that the defendants allowed Brown, whose visa was earlier revoked, to accept employment as the CEO of the company without the statutory approval of the Controller-General of Immigration or the consent of the Minister of Interior.