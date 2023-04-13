“Let The Wailing Of Losers Begin” – Keyamo Reacts As Tinubu Emerges On List Of Most Influential People In The World

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has reacted to the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as one of the 100 most influential people in the world according to Time Magazine.

Naija News reports Tinubu emerged on the list under the ‘leaders’ category.

Nigeria’s president-elect was named in the list released on Thursday alongside the American President, Joe Biden, and other prominent leaders.

According to TIME, winning an election in Nigeria is no mean feat and Tinubu spent about 20 years preparing to be Nigeria’s president.

“Winning an election in Africa’s most populous country is no easy feat. But Nigeria’s newly elected President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has had nearly two decades to prepare. Called Jagaban, or “leader of the warriors,” by his supporters, the now 71-year-old ran in a presidential election for the first time this March. His campaign slogan, “It’s my turn,” was a nod to his role as a longtime political power broker. Tinubu helped restore the country’s democracy in 1999 after fighting military rule and then served two consecutive terms as governor of Lagos,” the magazine stated.

Reacting to the development, Keyamo took to his Twitter page to celebrate the former Lagos State Governpr and also mocked his political opponents.

According to the Minister, the nomination is worthy of respect.

He wrote: “Our own ASIWAJU ⁦@officialABAT ⁩ is one of the 100 most influential People in the world by Time magazine. He made it under the category of LEADERS. Enormous respect. Let the wailing of losers begin.”