‘Don’t Run Away From Nigeria After Your Election Loss’ – Group Tells Atiku, Peter Obi

A group under the aegis of The Natives has asked the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his counterpart in the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, not to leave the country.

Naija News reports that the group made this known a week after Obi disclosed that he was under pressure to leave the country following the alleged leaked conversation with Bishop David Oyedepo.

Addressing newsmen during a peaceful protest in Abuja on Wednesday, Convener of The Natives, Smart Edward, urged Obi, Atiku, and other candidates not to abandon the country following their loss in the presidential election.

Edward asked the presidential candidates not to embark on exile out of frustration, saying that the move is a trademark of any politician who is just an opportunist.

According to him, the candidates should stay in the country because their talents, ability, and contributions are needed in the development of the country.

He, therefore, appealed to Atiku, Obi, and other candidates to accept the outcome of the presidential election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said, “We are hearing rumours that some presidential candidates of various parties have started leaving the country. This is a trademark of any politician who is just an opportunist.

“We, therefore, call on our respected Labour Party candidate, His Excellency Peter Obi, to please stay in the country because his talents, ability and contributions are needed in this country. As a patriot, he doesn’t need to go into exile.

“We are also hearing that the PDP candidate, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, will soon be on his way back to Dubai. Whether he has gone or is about to leave, we appeal to him to stay back because his valuable contributions are needed in the country. We encourage all of them to stay back as President Muhammadu Buhari stayed back because this is the process of contributing to the development of our democracy and Nigeria.

“For Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his party has lost elections twice. But he won this one through proper collaboration and we are asking all to work together for the growth of our beloved Nigeria and its democracy.”