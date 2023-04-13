‘We Have Moved On’ – LP Denies Receiving British Govt Apology Over Peter Obi’s Detention

The Media Office of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LPPC), has denied receiving any apology from the British government over the embarrassing detention of its Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News recalls that Peter Obi was last week Friday detained at the Heathrow Airport by Immigration officials over a case of duplicated identity.

Reports had emerged today claiming that the British government had tendered an apology to the former Anambra State Governor for the detention.

But in a statement to journalists, the Head, Obi-Datti Media, Diran Onifade, called on the UK government to resolve the matter around the eembarrassment of Peter Obi.

He said the party has not received any apology over the incident, adding that the Labour Party has gone past the incident.

The statement reads in part: “We have been receiving enquiries with regards to a so-called apology, purportedly issued by the British Government or any of its agencies, to our Principal Mr Peter Obi, in respect of a routine Immigration engagement with him, as he arrived London, for a brief visit, last Friday, the 7th of April.

“We would like to state emphatically that we are not aware of any such apology, and have not issued any statement whatsoever, in that regard.

“While we continue to examine any dubious or political motive, on the part of the perpetrators of the identity theft, we have every confidence in the ability of the British authorities to resolve the matter to a conclusion.

“Mr Peter Obi and the LP/PCC have since moved on from the incident and continue to be totally focused, on the legal processes before the Election Petition Tribunal towards the recovery of our mandate, which we are firmly convinced, was overwhelmingly expressed by voters, in the Presidential election of February 25th.”