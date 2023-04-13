UK Apologises To Peter Obi For Wrongful Detention

The British government on Thursday apologized to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi for wrongfully detaining him.

Naija News had earlier reported that Obi was interrogated for hours by immigration officials at Heathrow Airport in London on April 7, 2023.

The Obi-Datti campaign council in reaction to the development had disclosed that Obi was wrongly detained over alleged duplication offences allegedly committed by an impostor who is still at large.

The statement added that the impostor of Obi may have committed various crimes that led to the harassment of the LP flagbearer who lived for over a decade in the UK.

The statement reads in part: “The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi just back from London, United Kingdom where he celebrated Easter, has confirmed that he was harassed by London immigration officials and placed in detention but for the spontaneous reaction of Nigerians at Heathrow Airport.”

The British Government in reaction to the development admitted to wrongly giving the former governor of Anambra State a detention note.

According to the British Government, the uncomplimentary treatment Obi received was completely unacceptable, hence the need to apologize.

The immigration authorities stated, “Frankly, the Immigration Official’s action has been appalling and we are sorry.”